Man to swim 86 laps in lake cove in honor of Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan

Navy SEAL Collin Thomas was killed while serving his country in Afghanistan in 2010, and one of his friends is once again honoring his legacy this Memorial Day weekend.

Air Force Captain Nathan Tingle will attempt to swim 86 laps across Cave Run Lake in honor of Thomas and to raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

Tingle previously walked from Morehead to Louisville to raise awareness, but he decided to the 86-lap swim, as that was the number Thomas wore as a high school football player.

The events Tingle has held so far have raised more than $2,500. They hope to increase that total this weekend. People are invited to join him in his swim, even if you don't want to complete the 86 laps.

