Man walking alone accepts ride from deputy, arrested on warrant

A man is facing drug charges after the sheriff’s office says he was walking alone and accepted a ride from a deputy.

Wesley Aldridge, 38, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A warrant out of Graves County was also served for failure to appear.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, on April 27 around 7:37 p.m., a detective sergeant saw a man leaving the Emerald Lodge in Pryorsburg, walking north toward Mayfield.

The sergeant was checking on a school formal dance for extra patrol at the Lodge. After checking on the children, the sheriff’s office said the sergeant saw the same man walking on US 45 south to Mayfield.

He offered the man a ride and said the man accepted.

The man was identified as Aldridge and was confirmed to have an active warrant out of Graves County.

Aldridge was arrested on the warrant and then deputies say a syringe was found on his person later that field tested positive for meth.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

