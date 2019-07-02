Man wanted for Scott County thefts

Officials in Scott County are asking for the public's help in finding a theft suspect.

Police say Bobby Townsend, II stole stole a truck and a trailer from Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground.

“We don’t usually have a lot of this going on. It’s just something unfortunate that happened,” said Stamping Ground Police Chief Roger Nowakowski.

Church members saw Townsend Saturday morning as they were cutting grass behind the church.

“One of the members brought, I’m assuming one of his bigger mowers, on the gooseneck," said Jennifer Barrett, who attends the church. "He had packed it here and was back there mowing and stuff. The pastor said he noticed the guy out there and assumed that the gentleman had brought help, but it wasn’t help.”

Police located the trailer in Frankfort about 8 miles from Stamping Ground. They’re still looking for the truck, a 2001 Silver Ford F-350 Super Dually with plate number 7681CB.

They say Townsend is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has partially grey hair and multiple tattoos.

Police say say Townsend is wanted for additional thefts in other counties.

If you have any information about the stolen truck or where Townsend is located, contact Stamping Ground Police at 502-535-6223 or 502-863-7820.

