Man wanted for attempted murder in Bell Co. arrested in Nashville

Chesley Miracle is charged with attempted murder and two counts of theft of a firearm. (Photo: Bell County Detention Center)
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A Pineville man wanted on an attempted murder charge is back in Kentucky after being arrested on Thursday in Nashville.

According to the Bell County sheriff, back in August 57-year-old Chesley Miracle was intoxicated and arguing with a woman at a home. As the woman attempted to leave the home, investigators say Miracle fired several shots at her as she was walking away.

Miracle is also charged with two counts of theft of a firearm, both belonging to the woman.

He is now in the Bell County Detention Center. Bond has not been set for the attempted murder charges.

 
