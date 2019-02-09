Man wanted for burglary is arrested after fleeing Police

Owingsville Police have arrested a man wanted for breaking into a business in Bath County.

On Thursday, officers responded to a complaint saying that two people were burglarizing Walker's Antiques. Police say that they say Arlie Trusty and Ashley Crouch carrying items from the building.

Crouch was apprehended by Police, but Trusty was able to escape with several weapons. Kentucky State Police and the Bath County Sheriff's Department both responded to search for Trusty but were unable to locate him.

An estimated $8,000 worth of stolen property was recovered and returned to owners.

Owingsville Police posted to Facebook Saturday, saying an officer received a tip about the location of Arlie Trusty. That tip led them to the Valero Gas Station on Exit 123 off of I-64.

Trusty was spotted in a field near that gas station and was arrested after a pursuit on foot with Officers.