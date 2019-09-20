Man wanted for murder in deadly East Frankfort Park shooting

Frankfort police have released a name and photos of a murder suspect in a deadly Labor Day shooting at East Frankfort Park.

Justin Cromer is wanted for murder in the death of Anthony Hendrix (Frankfort Police Department)

Police say Justin L. Cromer is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting that killed 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix Jr. of Cincinnati. Cromer is also known by the alias "Crome."

Detectives say they were able to get an arrest warrant after interviewing witnesses and obtaining evidence.

People at the park told WKYT 150 people were at a party at the Frankfort city park when the shooting happened. One witness said the shooter fired bullets into a crowd of people. The shooting happened next to a playground and baseball fields.

Frankfort Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to Cromer's arrest. You can call (502) 875-8648 to leave an anonymous tip.