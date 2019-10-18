Man wanted for questioning in Pulaski County woman's disappearance

The Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force is searching for Corky L. Hendricks, 39, of Science Hill, Ky., for questioning in a woman's disappearance.

LeeAnna Brumley was last heard from May 22, and her family told WKYT they've had no communication with her since then.

Deputies are trying to find Hendricks to question him about Brumley's disappearance.

Brumley's mother Anita Duggins Helton says her daughter battled addiction and while she spent most of her nights on friends' couches, she always tried to keep contact with her family. When phone calls and Facebook posts ended, the family knew something was wrong.

Deputies say Hendricks has two warrants out for his arrest. One is for charges related to being a felon, and the other is for growing marijuana. They say he's considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about Hendricks or where he could be, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145.