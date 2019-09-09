Man accused of recording teen in Fayette Mall bathroom stall

The Lexington Police Department has released pictures and video of a man suspected of taking pictures or video of a teenager in a bathroom at Fayette Mall.

The pictures were posted on the department's website. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

In June, Dewey Reed told WKYT he was with his family at Fayette Mall when he went to the restroom and said he saw a camera over his stall.

"I was kind of just like shocked," Reed said. "I paused for like a whole two seconds and just like instantly went into this mode to chase him down and try to get a face or something."

Reed says a man ran out of the bathroom and Reed then chased him into the nearby Michael Kors store.

If you recognize the suspect or have information about this case, you can submit a tip on the police department's website. You can also speak with an officer by calling 859-258-3600.

