Man wanted in Bell County drug investigation arrested in Tennessee

The Bell County Sheriff executed a search warrant at the home of a man wanted in a drug trafficking investigation.

The Sheriff says 54-year-old Lucas Maiden was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 27 in Campbell County, Tennessee, along with a woman who reportedly drove Maiden to Georgia to pick up drugs.

The Sheriff says, while executing the search warrant in Bell County, deputies found suboxone, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and acid tabs, along with paraphernalia.

Maiden is being held in the Campbell County jail in Tennessee on a $550,000 bond, and will have to answer charges there before returning to Bell County.

