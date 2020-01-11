Man wanted in Bell County on attempted murder charges arrested in Knox County

An investigation into a stolen Corvette in Knox County ended with the arrest of two men, one of whom is accused of firing a rifle at Bell County law enforcement officials back in 2017.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies went to a home on Ely Station Road to see if the stolen Corvette had been seen in the area. A man later identified as 53-year-old Buford Ray Warren answered the door. Deputies say Warren had a loaded 9mm Hi-Point pistol in his back pocket. Warren reportedly gave investigators false information when asked for his identity.

Deputies say they found a pill bottle in Warren’s hoodie pocket containing about two grams of suspected methamphetamine, Xanax pills, suspected Adderall pills, and suspected Gabapentin pills.

Warren is now charged with possession of a controlled substance and has been taken to the Knox County Detention Center. A second man found hiding under a bed in the home, 25-year-old Dustin Davis was also charged on an outstanding parole violation

Additionally, deputies discovered Warren had several indictment warrants out of Bell County for five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drugs, as well as an indictment for possession of a defaced firearm.

The indictments stem from an incident on Dec. 18, 2017, when deputies from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Pineville Police Department went to a home on Lawson Turkey Creek Road to execute a search warrant.

According to a Kentucky State Police investigation, when law enforcement knocked on the door, Warren peeked out the window before firing a shot from a 12-gauge shotgun at investigators. At the time, a Bell County deputy returned fire and Warren surrendered. One officer suffered minor injuries from a shattered window in the incident.