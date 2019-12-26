Man wanted in connection to Jessamine Co. church furnace theft

The Jessamine County sheriff is asking for help from the public locating a man believed to have stolen a furnace from the Macedonia Black Bridge Baptist Church.

The sheriff says Matt Goforth is wanted on several outstanding warrants, including the church theft.

Investigators say the church was burglarized on or around Nov. 24.

Anyone with information on Goforth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 887-5447 or message the office on its Facebook page.

