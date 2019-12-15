Man wanted on DUI charge stopped in Laurel Co.; gets charged with DUI

A man wanted on an arrest warrant out of Clay County was arrested in Laurel County on Friday evening on a DUI charge.

The Laurel County Sheriff says that deputies were called to a business around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man driving a Grand Marquis car that was seen stumbling around outside his vehicle.

While deputies were on the way to the business, the Grand Marquis was spotted on HWY 490 driving southbound. Deputies pulled the car over into a parking lot at an East Bernstadt business where they say the driver, identified as 39-year-old Carl Madden, nearly backed into a deputy’s cruiser.

Investigators say Madden smelled of alcohol, and an open container was found in the vehicle.

Madden was charged with DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

It was also discovered that Madden had a Clay County arrest warrant for failure to appear on charges of DUI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and other violations

Madden was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

