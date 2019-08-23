Man who claims serial killings pleads guilty in 2 deaths

A man who says he has killed at least 90 women has pleaded guilty to killing two women in Cincinnati in the 1980s.

Samuel Little appeared Friday via Skype from California state prison, where he's serving multiple life sentences. Hamilton County Judge Melba Marsh asked the 79-year-old man a series of questions about giving up his rights to trial that Little answered affirmatively: sometimes with "Yes, ma'am."

Marsh then sentenced him to two consecutive terms of 15 years to life.

Little admitted the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart, last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus. He also confessed to a second Cincinnati murder, of a woman who remains unidentified.

Little claims at least 90 slayings across the country.