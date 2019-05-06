Man who hit baby after losing video game charged with murder

Police say a Kentucky man who punched his 1-month-old son in the head after losing a video game has been charged with murder.

News outlets cite an arrest report that says 26-year-old Anthony Trice was watching his son on Friday at his home in Louisville when he became angry after losing a video game. The police report says after punching the baby, Trice dropped him. After realizing the child was in distress, he called emergency workers.

The boy was taken to the hospital and police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said he died Sunday.

Trice is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Online court records don't say whether he has an attorney.

