Man who killed Lexington police officer released from prison

The Kentucky Peace Officers' Association says the man who killed Lexington police officer Bryan Durman is out of prison after serving less than half his sentence.

File/Kentucky Department of Corrections

Officer Durman was killed in the line of duty in a hit-and-run crash in 2010. He was checking on a noise complaint when investigators say Glenn Doneghy hit him with his SUV and drove off.

A jury convicted Doneghy of second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 20 years in 2011. He was lodged at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections lists Doneghy, 42, as "out of custody" in mandatory reentry supervision. This is the mandated release for an inmate who has not been granted discretionary parole six months prior to the inmate's minimum expiration of sentence.

The Kentucky Online Offender Lookup lists Doneghy's minimum expiration of sentence date as Feb. 15, 2020. That release date could have changed based on achievements or good behavior. His maximum sentence expiration was Apr. 22, 2030.

Doneghy was denied parole in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The Kentucky Peace Officers' Association says family members weren't notified prior to Doneghy's release.