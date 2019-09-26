Man who kissed Louisville reporter on air charged with harrassment

The man seen on camera kissing a Louisville reporter while she was doing a live report is now facing a harassment charge.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Eric Goodman, 42, is charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment with physical contact.

WAVE reporter Sara Rivest was doing the live report Friday outside the Bourbon & Beyond festival when someone pretended to smack her before kissing her on the cheek.

Rivest would post the video of what happened on Twitter, and it received significant attention. Rivest would also discuss the situation during a newscast this week.

The reporter said Goodman sent her an apology letter. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6.