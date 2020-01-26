Man who pleaded guilty for manslaughter to be sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter will appear for a sentencing Monday, January 27.

Josh Stopher pleaded guilty in connection to a crash that killed his wife, Charity Stopher, in November of 2018. Police say Josh Stopher was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

“He had to plead guilty, he took a 13-year plea bargain because if it went to trial, he would have gotten more,” said Charity’s mother Rosalie Brewer.

Brewer told WKYT she is finally beginning to work through the loss more than a year after her daughter’s death. Until this point, she has paid close attention to Stopher’s court appearances and getting justice for her daughter.

“Everybody loved her, she just lit up the world,” Brewer said. “Hearing him say he was guilty of driving the vehicle that cut in front of the truck that killed my daughter, it brought closure for me.”

Now Brewer is working to make sure her grandchildren understand they’re not alone in dealing with this loss.

Stopher is scheduled to appear in Laurel County Court for his sentencing at 1 p.m.

