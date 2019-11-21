Man who survived Harlan County fire wants to thank the community for their support

Dennis Chad Howard is the lone survivor of a devastating fire in Harlan County.

Dennis Chad Howard was in a coma after suffering burns to 80 percent of his body. (WYMT)

WYMT reports his wife, Allyson, and her three-year-old twins, Alex and Olivia, died in the fire back in April.

Howard had burns on 80 percent of his body and was in the ICU for months. He was in a coma and then taken to a burn unit in Georgia.

"The moment I felt my wife die, in the coma, I decided to quit living," Howard told WYMT in his first interview since the fire.

Howard said he could hear his 17-year-old's son voice, and that restored his will to live.

He is planning an event to thank the community for their support for Sunday, Nov. 24. It will be from 1-5 p.m. at the Harlan Center in downtown Harlan.

