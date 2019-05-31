Man with type 1 diabetes continues efforts to find cure through cycling

For two decades people in central Kentucky have been coming together to fight diabetes.

Submitted Photo

The annual Tour de Cure benefits the American Diabetes Association and its happening this Saturday at Keeneland.

For one young man, this event has given him and his family an outlet to help others through his own diagnosis and raise money to help fight a disease he lives with daily.

For the last 20 years, they have been walking, running and now cycling to find a cure.

The Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes, now the Tour de Cure is a day for the American Diabetes Association to shine a light on those living with the disease and to raise money.

For 15 years one central Kentucky family has been a staple at the annual event.

"When I first got diagnosed we were at a family doctor and he came in and said you have diabetes. I had no idea, my mom just broke down, I don't think she really knew either," said Ben Liebman.

Ben Liebman, now 26, has been living with type 1 diabetes since he was 11.

He was diagnosed in May of 2004 and the next month he and his family attended their first ADA walk.

"It was a huge deal to us and obviously newly diagnosed so we were looking for answers and whatever we could get involved with to help find a cure," said Liebman.

That first year Ben's Bunch raised $1800, but they didn't stop there.

In Liebman's 15 years with the ADA his family has helped raise more than $100,000.

It has always been a team effort he says, but he credits one of his biggest advocates, his grandmother for the success over the years.

"She did everything for the walk for us basically, all of our mailers, getting things organized, getting our team together, so I attribute all of our success at the walk to her," said Liebman.

Liebman says looking back its incredible to think of the strides being made and what's to come.

"My first doctor told us there will be a cure in your lifetime, so I strongly believe that," said Liebman.

It's because of that kind of hope that Ben Liebman has been so involved and its why he's never let diabetes define him and he hopes others won't either.

"I think my biggest thing is I just want to be an inspiration, especially to younger people because I was young when I was diagnosed and it never stopped me from doing anything," said Liebman.

The Tour de Cure is Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Keeneland.

The cycling kicks off at 8:00 a.m. with the walk and 5k beginning later in the morning closer to 9:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.