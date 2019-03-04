Man writes tribute song to mourn a Walmart store closing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A tribute song saying farewell to a Walmart in Knoxville, Tennessee is getting attention online.

YouTube user TheTimmy8 created a parody music video in tribute of a Walmart store closing near the University of Tennessee campus / Courtesy: TheTimmy8 on YouTube

YouTuber TheTimmy8 created a music video to the tune of "Hallelujah" while taking a tour around the store.

"I heard there was some terrible news, my Walmart's closing don't know what to do," he croons. "Where will I now go to shop, I'm freaking out, there's no time to stop, I need to buy some products near my house."

The store is scheduled to permanently close March 29 for various reasons explained by a store representative.

