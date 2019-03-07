Manafort to be sentenced Thursday, faces up to 24 years in prison

Paul Manafort, the Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman for the 2016 presidential election, faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

His sentencing Thursday afternoon in Alexandria, VA, federal court is the first of two court appointments, with a second hearing scheduled for later this month.

Manafort, 69, will be given the opportunity to speak about his crimes before he receives his sentence, CNN reported.

He was convicted in August of eight felony counts for tax fraud and other financial crimes and faces up to 24 years in prison, the Associated Press said.

Manafort pleaded guilty to witness tampering, conspiracy and money laundering in a separate federal case filed in Washington, DC.

Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office slammed Manafort in a filing this week, saying he “blames everyone from the Special Counsel’s Office to his Ukrainian clients for his own criminal choices.” They recommended the judge reject his pleas for leniency.

Manafort’s lawyers argued his age should be taken into account.

He has been in jail for months since his plea deal was withdrawn for alleged witness tampering. Prosecutors said he also lied under oath.

His health has been in decline, and he’s been using a wheelchair and a cane.

