5 bodies found in Tennessee; suspect captured after manhunt

Authorities in rural Tennessee captured a suspect Saturday during a manhunt that was prompted by the discovery of five bodies in two homes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Michael Cummins, 25, was taken into custody Saturday night in connection with the slayings in Sumner County.

A number of law enforcement agencies were searching for Cummins, saying he could be armed and dangerous. It is unclear where he was captured.

Four of the bodies were found in one home, while the fifth victim was found in another home. DeVine said it's possible that there is a sixth victim hospitalized. The TBI believes the two scenes are related.

Authorities have not released any details about the victims. They also have not said what kind of weapon was used.

Sumner County is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky. The scenes are near the town of Westmoreland.

