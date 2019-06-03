Manhunt underway after woman shot in Clay County

Police in Southern Kentucky are looking for two men after a shooting in Clay County.

According to the Manchester Enterprise, A woman was shot in the leg with a .410 sawed off shotgun. That happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two alleged shooters fled the scene, entering the hills around the Clay-Leslie Industrial Park.

Police told people to stay away from the area for hours last night while they searched homes and surrounding hills.

The woman allegedly has serious injuries, and is in the hospital as of print time.

The men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police.

