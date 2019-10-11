Woman safe, man accused in Kentucky murder, kidnapping case arrested

A manhunt has ended for a Kentucky man wanted for killing his father-in-law and kidnapping his wife.

Left: Terry Whitehouse, Right: Authorities searching for Whitehouse in Mt. Eden (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities captured Terry Whitehouse Thursday afternoon, more than 24 hours after he was accused of the murder and kidnapping. Multiple agencies were in the Mt. Eden area in Spencer County, and they have said Whitehouse's wife Melinda Whitehouse was located and unharmed.

Events in the case began unfolding Thursday morning in Henry County after Shelby County deputies reported receiving a call from a woman claiming she and Melinda Whitehouse were kidnapped. The caller also said Terry Whitehouse had left her in an abandoned home in Shelby County, and that authorities needed to go check on her husband at a home in Eminence.

When Henry County officials went to investigate, they say they found the man dead.

Whitehouse has been in and out of jail for domestic violence. He was released from jail only a day before he’s accused of kidnapping his wife and killing her father. He had been serving time for violating an EPO she took out against him.

Police say Whitehouse had ties to Jackson County. The school superintendent there canceled school today out of an abundance of caution. There was no indication at any point that Whitehouse was in Jackson County.

This story is developing.