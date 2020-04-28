Man's dog stays by his side after deadly fall, leads crews to body

A tragic end to the search for a missing person in Powell County.

According to Powell County Search & Rescue, they were called out around 9:45 Monday night to search for a missing 41-year-old man.

They were able to find the man's four-wheeler using cell phone data, but not him.

While searching the area, crews heard a dog barking nearby. They located the dog beside the body of the missing man.

The rescue team says they were told by the man's family that he and the dog, named Stubby, went everywhere together. Stubby went back home after the rescue was over.

The victim's name has not been released.