Man's skull impaled by tool in Scott County crash on I-64

A man is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Scott County.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Interstate 64 at the 69-mile marker in the eastbound lanes.

The sheriff's office said deputies found a man who appeared to have been ejected from a vehicle and was in critical condition.

A tool bag was in the vehicle at the time. Investigators said the man's vehicle flipped several times. During the crash, police said it appears tools from the bag became loose and the man fell on one of the tools which penetrated the back of his skull.

The victim is at UK Hospital in critical condition but is stable.