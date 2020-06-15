Advertisement

Manufacturer recalls over 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to E. coli concerns

The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number &amp;ldquo;EST. 46841&amp;Prime; and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. (Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a

.

The raw beef products are marked with the establishment number “EST. 46841″ and were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the FSIS statement. It said no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

FSIS announced that the possible contamination was discovered during routine testing.

A list of the recalled products include:

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

- 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

- 1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

- 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

FSIS urged those who purchased any of the items listed not to consume them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

