Manufacturing facility set to bring 175 jobs to Campbellsville

A new $10 million propane tank manufacturing facility is set to bring 175 full-time jobs to Campbellsville, according to a release from Governor Matt Bevin’s office.

Manchester Tank & Equipment Co. is expected to retrofit an existing 238,000-square-foot building in Campbellsville to expand its production and supply portions of its business.

“Manchester Tank & Equipment Co. will be a significant addition to the Taylor County community, and we welcome them to the commonwealth,” Gov. Bevin said. “The 175 jobs associated with this project will provide exciting opportunities for central Kentucky’s workforce and overall economy.

Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader Bam Carney, of Campbellsville, said efforts at the state level have created new opportunities for companies like Manchester Tank & Equipment.

“I am thrilled to see that Manchester Tank & Equipment is investing in this community,” Rep. Carney said. “The 175 jobs created by this facility reflects the potential that a versatile, clean fuel like propane has in domestic and commercial markets. But more importantly, it is proof that the work we’re doing in Frankfort is bringing good-paying, long-term jobs for Kentuckians.”

