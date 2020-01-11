Many donate shoes for trafficking victims

Often times many only think about what shoes to wear when deciding an outfit, but for some women, it’s a matter of finding any shoes to wear at all.

“A lot of times they’ll come in with no shoes or with shoes that are completely worn out,” said Executive Director of Natalie’s Sisters Jani Lewis.

That’s why some spent their Saturday donating gently used and new shoes to Natalie’s Sisters Drop-in Center.

Natalie’s Sisters started in 2000 as a group that would help women who are victims of trafficking. Lewis told WKYT, since her work began, trafficking has grown and become harder to fight.

Changes like the opioid epidemic make it easier for some to control others and keep victims around. However, often abusers are people these women trust.

“They are intimate partners or familial. So that’s boyfriends, parents, other relatives pimping out their family members and taking advantage of them for monetary gain,” Lewis said.

Many times, victims become homeless and without money or items to call their own. That’s what leads to many of them walking into the drop-in center without shoes.

“A lot of times women are walking all night long or all during the day and they don’t have any place to take care of their feet. Because a lot of times a lot of them are homeless, so they’ll show up with feet that need medical attention,” Lewis said.

The center accepts other items for the women as well. You can find more information about times the center is open, the services they provide and signs of trafficking here.