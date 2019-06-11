Many left with unfinished work after Nicholasville landscaping company files for bankruptcy

A Nicholasville landscaping company has filed for bankruptcy, and many are left with unfinished projects as a result.

Nature's Expressions has closed its operation, and it has come as a surprise to some. (Olivia Russell/WKYT)

Nature's Expressions has locked its gates after last week's filing. The closure came as a surprise to many customers.

The Better Business Bureau says it received several complaints in the past week.

"We are just as surprised as anyone that this has occurred," Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau said.

The company was in good standing with the BBB before, as it only had one complaint that was later resolved.

Nature's Expressions filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. This means it is liquidating and not reorganizing. Customers will have a very low chance of having their work completed or getting their money back as a result of the filing.

While the bankruptcy was unexpected, the BBB encourages consumers to still do research before handing money over to contractors.

"If you do sign a contract with a business or are doing any major contracting job, it’s typical for the consumer to put a down payment on a job and pay the rest upon completion or maybe some pre-arranged spots throughout the job," Clary said. "That’s usually the best way to stick with it. If something like this happens, the job may not be finished, but at least you won’t be out all of your money.”

Nature's Expressions has disconnected its phone, and WKYT was unable to contact the company about the bankruptcy.