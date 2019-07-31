Marathon, Speedway settle Kentucky lawsuit over pricing

Marathon Petroleum Co. and Speedway have agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky attorney general's office in 2007 over alleged gasoline price gouging.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said the companies didn't admit any wrongdoing or liability. The case was set to go to trial Aug. 19 in Franklin County Circuit Court.

Beshear's office said in a news release that the settlement resolves claims that the companies violated the state Consumer Protection Act by engaging in price gouging in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and that Marathon engaged in price gouging after a 2011 flood. The complaint was amended in 2011.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in 2015 alleging that Marathon violated antitrust laws is still pending.

