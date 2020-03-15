March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might’ve been

Before fears about the coronavirus scrubbed sports for the foreseeable future, Sunday was supposed to be the Big Reveal in college basketball. Selection Sunday.

The day when Americans gathered around a TV for an hour to watch the brackets being revealed.

But there will be no NCAA Tournament this year. No upsets. No Sweet 16. No Final Four. No office pool.

Now all sports fans can do is guess what might have been.

The Kansas Jayhawks were steaming toward a top seed. Right behind them were Gonzaga, Dayton and Baylor.

But as everyone knows, the tournament never goes to form.

That’s why they call it March Madness. This year, though, “March Sadness” feels more like it.

