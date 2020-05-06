March unemployment claims remain unsettled as frustrations mount

Kentuckians working to get their unemployment remain extremely frustrated over the lack of results.

Tuesday, State Workforce Development officials said many of the problems are because people may have checked incorrect boxes when they filed their claim.

In the WKYT Newsroom, however, calls and messages are still coming in from people who say they’ve done everything the correct way, and still cannot complete their claims.

Last week, Governor Beshear promised people that March claims would be resolved by the end of last week. Now in the middle of this week, however, and still many people are telling WKYT their March claims are still not resolved. In fact, some people say they are still yet to even connect to a live person to talk to.

On Tuesday, Josh Benton with Workforce Development said 95% of the problems settling claims have arisen from people who checked boxes saying they were fired or quit.

Paula Simonton-Alexander, a laid-off substitute and after-school teacher, disagrees, saying she did neither. She also says she's now been trying to finish her claim for a whopping 48 days.

“I don’t know what mistake happened for my claim," she says. "If I made a mistake or erred. I can’t fix it if I don’t know what the mistake is.”

Simonton-Alexander says she has not been able to receive her $600 in CARES money either, because she has not been successful in finishing her initial state claim. Her story is just one of many, including an email received Wednesday from a person who said they were promised they would receive an email from the state giving more detailed instructions and that email never came.

State officials said on Tuesday they believe nearly 600,000 Kentuckians are now on unemployment.

