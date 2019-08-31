Marco Shemwell honored on UK Cat Walk

Thousands of University of Kentucky fans headed to Kroger Field Saturday for the first football game of the season.

Hours before the Wildcats took on the Toledo Rockets, fans set up tents and chairs to have a good time.

"A lot of good food, your friends are out, just a fun a time all day long," Mark Stafford told WKYT.

Fans also stood outside the Netter Field House to cheer on players as they passed through the Cat Walk.

This year the Shemwell family participated in the long-held UK tradition.

"UK has gone above and beyond anything we could have asked for," said Ben Shemwell.

Last year his 4-year-old son, Marco, died after being hit by a car on Cooper Drive near Kroger Field.

"We're honored to be apart of this project, but there's also a sadness because we're missing Marco," said Liz Shemwell, Marco's mother.

Eight-year-old Maximo Shemwell honored his little brother by riding in a cart designed by a UK football player and Toyota Manufacturing Kentucky engineers.

"He was excited this morning to be here, a little nervous, but super excited," said Liz Shemwell.

For each home game this season, a patient from UK Children's Hospital will ride in the cart during the cat walk.