Marinas adapting as Lake Cumberland water level continues to climb

With water in Lake Cumberland nearing levels not seen in decades, local marinas have had to adjust to stay open.

At Lee's Ford Marina in Pulaski County, light poles jut out of the water, the only sign of a now-submerged parking lot.

The road down to the docks is closed, but the marina is staying open. It took a lot of late nights and phone calls to make sure the facility could handle the rising water, said owner J.D. Hamilton.

"We're not like a normal kind of business, you know, we float property for a living," Hamilton said. "So when the water goes up, you know, we just make sure that all of our winches and our electric and our water and our sewer, it's all designed to go up."

Boaters at the marina couldn't believe how high the water had risen, measured at more than 746 feet as of Thursday evening.

"We came down to check on the boat and we've not seen it this high, and you can walk to the end of the pier and see where the 1984 mark right there at the end of the pier," said boater Dan Thompson.

People came from far and wide to see the deluge for themselves, including Bryan Adams from Leslie County.

"We frequent Lake Cumberland quite often, camp down here, have been for years and years and years and just couldn't believe how amazing the water is right now," Adams said. "It's higher than we could ever imagine."

Lee's Ford is faring better than some other marinas on Lake Cumberland in that they still have electricity.

"Our other marina, they shut the power off, so we're having to shuttle people back and forth to do all kinds of - you either use generators, clean out the refrigerators, you know, make sure that their boat is prepared for not having electricity," Hamilton said.

With more rain coming, marina workers are bracing for the water to climb even higher.