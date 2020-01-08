Mariott Hotels at City Center officially open in Lexington

After more than a decade, City Center in downtown Lexington is complete.

Wednesday afternoon, the ribbon was cut at City Center's Marriott and Residence Inn. Sections of the building with shops and restaurants have been open for some time.

At the ceremony, the governor, mayor and other dignitaries spoke about what this means to not just Lexington, but tourism in Kentucky.

They say Lexington now should be the example other cities look to.

"People who came to Lexington several years ago said, 'do you still have that big giant hole in the ground?' and we say no," Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. "It is filled in with really fabulous businesses and we are so proud of the work that was done here."

Right after the ceremony, tours were given and other guests have already started their stay.