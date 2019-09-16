Mark Stoops holds news conference ahead of Mississippi State road game

Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is addressing the media ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against Mississippi State.

The news conference comes two days after Kentucky (2-1, 0-1 SEC) blew a two-score lead against No. 9 Florida in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Sawyer Smith threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, but he also threw three interceptions in the second half. The third interception was on a hail mary attempt at the end of the game.

Kentucky's defense was excellent stopping Florida's run game with the exception of Josh Hammond's 76-yard touchdown with seconds left in the game to put Florida up eight points. The Wildcats gave up 300 yards passing, and Kyle Trask gave the Gators' offense a needed spark in relief of Feleipe Franks, who suffered a season-ending injury.

Mississippi State (2-1, 0-0 SEC) enters the matchup also losing their Week 3 matchup 31-24 against Kansas State. Tommy Stevens has battled injuries and struggled against Kansas State, but backup Garrett Shrader struggled passing against the Big XII foes despite being a threat in the running game.

Oddmakers have Kentucky a touchdown underdog in the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT.