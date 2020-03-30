Mark Swanson announced as new 3rd District councilmember

Mayor Gorton has named Mark Swanson as her appointment for the 3rd District council seat.

Swanson is a UK professor who has worked to improve accessibility to healthy foods in downtown neighborhoods.

The seat was left vacant earlier in March after the sudden passing of Jake Gibbs.

Swanson will be sworn in after a 15-day waiting period. His term will expire at the end of the year.