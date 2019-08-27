Marking 13 years since Comair Flight 5191 in Lexington

Tuesday marks 13 years since Comair flight 5191 crashed at Bluegrass Airport on Aug. 27, 2006.

The crash happened following a mistake on the runway. The pilot of flight 5191 prepared for takeoff on the wrong runway.

The flight crashed because the runway was too short for takeoff.

All 47 passengers and two crew members died. Many of them were Kentuckians.

The only person to survive was Co-Pilot Jim Polehinke, who was actually piloting the plane at the time of the crash. He had to have his leg amputated and suffered brain damage. He has said he has no memory of the crash or the events that led to it.

The incident caused Blue Grass Airport to make a change so that short runways no longer intersect with longer ones.

A memorial was built to honor the crash victims at the University of Kentucky Arboretum.

