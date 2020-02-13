Marking 16 years since Lexington firefighter's death

Thursday marks 16 years since Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan was killed in the line of duty.

Cowan was shot in 2004 while responding to a domestic violence call.

She was the city's first African-American female firefighter.

Years later, her legacy is still alive.

The Lexington Fire Department recently launched a camp in Cowan's memory.

And Brenda Cowan Elementary School opened its doors in Aug. 2019.

Firefighters will read to students at the school on Thursday. A new Brenda Cowan banner will also be unveiled at the school.

