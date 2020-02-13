Marking 16 years since Lexington firefighter's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks 16 years since Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan was killed in the line of duty.

Cowan was shot in 2004 while responding to a domestic violence call.

She was the city's first African-American female firefighter.

Years later, her legacy is still alive.

The Lexington Fire Department recently launched a camp in Cowan's memory.

And Brenda Cowan Elementary School opened its doors in Aug. 2019.

Firefighters will read to students at the school on Thursday. A new Brenda Cowan banner will also be unveiled at the school.

 
