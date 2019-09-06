Markings on condemned Scott Co. homes alert first responders to dangers

The Georgetown Fire Marshal has a busy day ahead, marking condemned homes in Scott County.

"This house right here, both of these houses are going to be coming down," says Tim Thompson.

The Georgetown Code Enforcement Department reports it has condemned more than 50 homes in Scott County within the past year.

The boarded-up windows and ‘No Trespassing’ signs clearly signify structures unfit for living, but he says people still come in.

"A lot of time you'll see evidence of where people have been in there either doing drugs, sleeping, or whatever."

Georgetown Code Enforcement, however, is trying to keep people out of the condemned homes.

"One of the concerns as Fire Marshal I have is the homeless population going into these structures and then something happening."

Another concern for Thompson is the general condition of the condemned buildings – an unexpected architectural weakness during a fire could put first responders in serious danger.

"This porch was opened up and the floor inside of this porch was gone. If there was a fire inside, they couldn't even get out."

When homes are condemned, they are marked so first responders will have a clue of what to expect on the inside.

"If you see one strike through it shows there is some structural compromise, but you can make entry - just be safe. If there's a double strike, the first operation is going to be a defensive mindset going in."

The markings are also written in bright colors so they’re clearly visible.

"Our job is to save lives and property. So we use the risk-benefit analysis. Risk little to save little, risk a lot to save a lot."

