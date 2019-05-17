Marshall County High School shooting suspect’s trial moved to Christian County

The teenager accused of shooting two classmates will not face a jury in Marshall County. Gabriel Parker’s fate will now be determined an hour away, in Christian County.

Attorneys for Parker argued in court on Friday that a trial in or near Marshall County would lead to a biased jury. They submitted a petition to move the trial in March.

Parker faces two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School. Students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died in the shooting.

Prosecutors with the Commonwealth say they are seeking life in prison for Parker.

His trial is set to begin on June 1, 2020.

