Marshall County shooting suspect to ask for move in trial location

Marshall County High School shooting suspect Gabriel Parker will appear in court Friday, May 17 for a hearing about changing the venue of his trial.

Parker’s defense team submitted a petition asking to move the trial in March. They attached several pages of social media posts they said could create a biased jury.

Parker faces two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in the January 2018 school shooting. Students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died in the shooting. More than a dozen others were injured.

Prosecutors with the Commonwealth said they are seeking life in prison for the now 17-year-old.

A trial date was set for June 1, 2020, that date could change depending on Friday's hearing.

