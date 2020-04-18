Maryville Baptist Church files lawsuit against Governor Beshear

The Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County has officially filed a lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say the lawsuit accuses the governor of violating First Amendment rights of churchgoers when Kentucky State Police placed quarantine notices on car windshields of people attending an in-person Easter Sunday service at the church.

The governor had warned churches not to hold in-person services during the holiday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The lawsuit comes only days after three attendees at the Easter service filed their own suit against the governor.

Both suits claim Beshear specifically targeted the church by ordering parishioners to quarantine.

The governor says thousands of Kentucky churches found ways to observe Easter safely, and that he’s just asking for Maryville Baptist to do the same.

