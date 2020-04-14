Mason Co. Elementary School connecting with students through broadcast

With Kentucky schools shutdown to in-person instruction because of COVID-19, every teacher, principal, and superintendent has had to come up with creative ways to keep their students engaged.

Every day live at 2 p.m. on Facebook, "The Straub Show" hits the air to connect students and parents to their school family. (WKYT)

At most schools, student-led broadcasts are nothing new, but in Mason County, it's the teachers now turned broadcasters who are using the airwaves to reach the students they miss daily.

What do teachers and principals do when they miss their students?

At Straub Elementary School in Mason County, they get creative.

Every day live at 2 p.m. on Facebook, "The Straub Show" hits the air to connect students and parents to their school family.

"Our kids, especially our pre-school through second grade, they need to see our face, they need to hear our voices," said Principal Todd Watts.

Teacher Amanda White was one of the driving forces behind the online show that once COVID-19 hit has become even more important now.

"You go to bed every night as an educator you go to bed worried about your children, but this makes it even more of a worry because I'm not seeing them everyday," said Amanda White.

"The Straub Show" has segments and graphics put together by Amanda's husband and fellow teacher Tony White.

It's another way technology is taking the classroom to the students and providing a valuable resource to parents.

"This came out of a need we saw, how can we connect and engage the community and give them a platform where they feel engaged," said Watts.

"So one of the big things really is letting our families know the food support that they have where they can go pick up their lunches, the transportation staff, and how they are helping with this too," said White.

From updates to student spotlights, even a little music now and then by Principal Watts, "The Straub Show" is just another technology tool to remind students of one simple lesson.

"We'll get through this together, the work will come, we just want to make sure they are okay," said White.

Parents are encouraged to send in videos and pictures to be included on the daily show, and principal Watts says he loves the show because it gives them a way to highlight a number of staff members, including food services and transportation workers who don't always get the spotlight.