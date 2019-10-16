Mason County family raising money for smoke detectors to remember victims

There’s only grass where two Mason County homes once stood. Nearly four years ago, the homes were destroyed in a fire that claimed the lives of five people.

Lori Doppelheuer-Kearny, a former Marine, died in that fire while trying to save her three sons. She had escaped to safety but rushed back inside when she realized her sons were still trapped. Lori and her three sons died, along with their next-door neighbor.

Andrew Young, an attorney in Maysville, remembers that tragic day.

"You woke up, it was a beautiful day, what could go wrong? You drive down the hill, you see the haze, you see the fire trucks."

After the incident, an organization called the Kentucky Injury Prevention Research Center began donating smoke alarms to the Maysville Fire Department. They've discontinued these donations to focus on opioid death prevention, and now Wood and his family are picking up the responsibility.

They hope to raise $264,000 in order to protect each home in Mason County with five smoke detectors so this tragedy is not repeated.

"We think the goal is attainable. It's a lot of money. Mason County isn't rich by any means but anybody who was in this county on that day immediately understands the importance."

WKYT is told Lori Doppelheuer's home had smoke detectors but no batteries. That's why the Wood family is planning to donate 10-year smoke detectors that don't require batteries.

The family hopes to raise money through grants and donations.

