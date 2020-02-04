Mass. man says Uber driver watched movie while driving

An Uber passenger in Massachusetts recorded video of what he says is his driver watching a movie while he was driving.

The passenger said he secretly recorded a video of his driver while he was taking him to his destination early Monday morning.

"It’s a safety issue. He risked my life, his life. People on the road,” said the passenger, who requested anonymity.

He said he was at his cousin's place watching the Super Bowl, and he realized he had a flat tire.

He called an Uber.

"I got in the car, and the first thing I noticed was he had a second phone on the speedometer through the steering wheel. And it was some sort of movie, and he had earbuds in,” said the passenger.

The passenger said he didn't say anything because he didn't want to cause any trouble at that hour.

"To be honest, no, because I really needed to get home at 2:30, and I know they have the right to just kick you out of their car. So, I figured I would just record in silence,” he said.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said: "We apologize for this rider's poor experience and are working to resolve it. The safety of riders and drivers who use the Uber platform is a top priority."

The ride home was only about 10 minutes, but it still left the passenger concerned.

"I understand it's like 2:30, and he's probably tired, a long day, but like, that gives you no right to start watching Netflix or whatever,” he said.

The passenger says he complained to Uber and the company gave him a $3 credit for his $11 ride.

Uber says it’s continuing to investigate.

