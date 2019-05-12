Massachusetts man arrested in Laurel County with THC-laced gummies

A Massachusetts man faces drug charges and more after deputies say he was found with a large amount of cash and over a pound of THC-laced gummies in his car.

Deputies say they stopped 27-year-old Jeffrey Fortunato, of Boston, Friday night at around 6:30 p.m. after seeing his Toyota Yarvis on I-75 weaving around the roadway. According to deputies, at one point Fortunato nearly hit another vehicle.

When deputies stopped Fortunato, they determined he was under the influence. They also found cash, marijuana, and nearly 1 and a half pounds of gummies. Fortunato reportedly told officers they were laced with THC.

Fortunato was charged with DUI, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

