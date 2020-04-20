Massengill eager to reunite with Howard, Hunt at Kentucky

With the addition of two highly-coveted transfers this week, Matthew Mitchell may have his most talented roster since taking the Kentucky head coaching job in 2007.

After playing two years at Auburn, All-SEC guard Robyn Benton has decided to join the Wildcats and so has Tennessee transfer Jazmine Massengill.

She started 31 games for the Volunteers during her career in Knoxville and is very excited to join forces in Lexington with two of her closest friends Treasure Hunt and Rhyne Howard.

"It's always great to rekindle something with old friends," said Massengill. "Definitely like family to me. They are not the only two that I know on the team. I am cool with a lot of people on that team. Not just Rhyne and Treasure. Treasure is my cousin and Rhyne is like my sister too."

"They were a little bit in the recruiting process putting a bug in my ear every now and then to let me know like look. What's the move. They played a little bit in my decision as well."