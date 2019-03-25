Massive alligator takes a break by the 17th hole of a Savannah golf course

An alligator is not an uncommon animal to see in Southeast Georgia, but that fact doesn’t make the sight of this lumbering giant across the green any less captivating.

Ed Vance captured this incredible video of the alligator slowly making its way to the 17th hole Sunday afternoon at the Savannah Harbor Club on Hutchinson Island.

A reminder to not feed the wildlife for your safety and theirs. While no one wants to run into this gator up close and personal, this is a sight we hope to see for a long, long time.

Warning: Graphic language used in this video: